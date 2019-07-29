Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 2.03 N/A 0.67 38.04 SPX Corporation 33 1.01 N/A 1.50 20.72

Demonstrates Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and SPX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. SPX Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and SPX Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SPX Corporation on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.4. The Current Ratio of rival SPX Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.1% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares and 89.4% of SPX Corporation shares. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 1.9% are SPX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% SPX Corporation -7.01% -15.76% -2.69% 5.75% -7.86% 10.89%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than SPX Corporation

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors SPX Corporation.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.