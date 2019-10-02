Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) Comparison side by side

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Sharing Economy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEII) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 22 1.45 32.26M 0.65 38.81 Sharing Economy International Inc. N/A 0.00 8.41M -11.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Sharing Economy International Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 144,082,179.54% 6.8% 3.5% Sharing Economy International Inc. 2,857,628,270.47% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.2% of Sharing Economy International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, Sharing Economy International Inc. has 9.19% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Sharing Economy International Inc. -41.44% -41.44% 28.82% -11.16% -92.95% -14.12%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Sharing Economy International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Sharing Economy International Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells textile dyeing and finishing machines in the People's Republic of China. It designs, manufactures, and distributes various dyeing and finishing machinery, which are used in dyeing yarns, such as pure cotton, cotton-polyester, terylene, polyester wool, poly-acrylic fiber, nylon, cotton ramie, and wool yarn. The company's products include airflow dyeing machines, after-treatment drying and compacting machines, and garment washing machines. It sells its products directly to various textile producers. The company was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. Sharing Economy International Inc. is based in Wuxi, the People's Republic of China.