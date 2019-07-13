Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) Contrasting side by side

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 24 2.02 N/A 0.67 38.04 NF Energy Saving Corporation 6 3.20 N/A -0.39 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 3.4% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Volatility & Risk

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.35 and its 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, NF Energy Saving Corporation’s 179.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor NF Energy Saving Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and NF Energy Saving Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 1.1%. Insiders held 0.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -0.74% 0.04% 5.71% 13.61% 7.68% 25.1% NF Energy Saving Corporation -14.37% -31.46% -52.52% -43.74% 32.13% -81.44%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while NF Energy Saving Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats NF Energy Saving Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.