Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Jason Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.66 N/A 0.65 38.81 Jason Industries Inc. 1 0.03 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Jason Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Jason Industries Inc. 0.00% 50.1% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Jason Industries Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Jason Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Jason Industries Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 36.4% of Jason Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Jason Industries Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Jason Industries Inc. 0% -27.55% -67.12% -64.18% -78.67% -64.96%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has 24.95% stronger performance while Jason Industries Inc. has -64.96% weaker performance.

Summary

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats Jason Industries Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Jason Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of seating, finishing, acoustics, and components in the United States and internationally. It produces finishing products, such as industrial brushes, buffing wheels, and buffing compounds for use in various industrial and infrastructure applications; and supplies seating solutions to equipment manufacturers in the motorcycle, lawn and turf care, industrial, agricultural, construction, and power sports end markets, as well as original equipment manufacturer seating for the heavyweight motorcycles. The company also manufactures engineered non-woven and fiber-based acoustical products for the auto industry; and manufactures stamped, formed, expanded and perforated metal components, and subassemblies for rail and filtration applications, outdoor power equipment, small gas engines, and smart utility meters. Jason Industries, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.