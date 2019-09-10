Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Comparing side by side

Both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.77 N/A 0.65 38.81 GrafTech International Ltd. 12 1.86 N/A 2.81 4.07

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. GrafTech International Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than GrafTech International Ltd., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.00% -83% 54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. are 3.3 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor GrafTech International Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GrafTech International Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and GrafTech International Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.89% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% GrafTech International Ltd. 0.26% -0.35% 2.78% -12.86% -39.89% 0.09%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than GrafTech International Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc. beats GrafTech International Ltd.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.