Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Comparison side by side

Both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.85 N/A 0.65 38.81 Continental Materials Corporation 18 0.16 N/A 5.52 2.76

In table 1 we can see Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Continental Materials Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Continental Materials Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Continental Materials Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Risk and Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.45 beta, while its volatility is 45.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. Its rival Continental Materials Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.1 and 3.3 respectively. Continental Materials Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.89% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation has 7.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Continental Materials Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Continental Materials Corporation beats Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.