Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (THR) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:THR) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 25 1.67 N/A 0.65 38.81 Colfax Corporation 27 0.73 N/A 0.71 38.82

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Colfax Corporation. Colfax Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is presently more affordable than Colfax Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 3.5% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

Thermon Group Holdings Inc.’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Colfax Corporation’s 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Colfax Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Thermon Group Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Colfax Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Thermon Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Competitively Colfax Corporation has a consensus price target of $33.5, with potential upside of 23.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Thermon Group Holdings Inc. and Colfax Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.89% and 19.87% respectively. Insiders owned 1.6% of Thermon Group Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Thermon Group Holdings Inc. -5.06% -2.61% -1.74% 10.75% 4.93% 24.95% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Thermon Group Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Thermon Group Holdings Inc.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. The company offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems. It also provides heat transfer compounds and steam tracers for steam tracing solutions; control and monitoring systems for electric tracing of pipes, tanks, hoppers, and instrument sampling systems; hopper heating modules, which are self-contained heaters for use in cement plants and fossil fuel power facilities; and turnkey solutions that provide solutions for heat tracing comprising design, optimization, planning, product supply, engineering services, system integration, installation, commissioning, and maintenance. In addition, the company offers heating, sensing, monitoring, controlling, and calibration tools; and equipment for temporary electric power distribution and lighting products used in energy infrastructure construction projects and maintenance/turnaround projects. The company offers its solutions to the oil and gas, chemical processing, and power generation markets through a network of sales and service professionals, and distributors. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Marcos, Texas.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.