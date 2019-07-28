Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. National General Holdings had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, February 19. B. Riley & Co maintained National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) rating on Friday, May 31. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NGHC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by FBR Capital. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Compass Point with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by JMP Securities. See National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $33.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Buy New Target: $34 Initiates Coverage On

14/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $31 New Target: $33 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $33 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $31 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Hold New Target: $27 Initiate

Analysts expect Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. THR’s profit would be $7.83M giving it 26.96 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.88. About 105,046 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

The stock increased 2.02% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $23.19. About 225,757 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.14% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold National General Holdings Corp. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 279,286 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 148,000 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 74,157 shares. Principal Fincl Inc owns 807,925 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Bridgeway Cap Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 32,400 shares. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 96,943 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 228,986 shares. Northern reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp has 0% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 309,018 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC).

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) and Encourages National General Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Insurers Reporting Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: RE, ACGL, MCY, NGHC – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National General Holdings (NGHC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings Corp. to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity. 356 shares were bought by NESSER JOHN T III, worth $8,455 on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 23,200 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 31,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William Il reported 56,142 shares stake. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 33,900 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Kempen Management Nv holds 1.18% or 529,613 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has 374,618 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 10,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Broadview Limited Company has 0.75% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Albert D Mason accumulated 0.15% or 8,568 shares. Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 26,319 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.01% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 49,586 shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 552,105 shares.