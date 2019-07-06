Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR) Analysts See $0.24 EPS; Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 10.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 13,117 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock rose 9.77%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 117,873 shares with $35.50M value, down from 130,990 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $103.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $369.92. About 700,091 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 16/05/2018 – The aircraft is manufactured by Sikorsky, a unit of Lockheed Martin, and has an estimated unit cost of approximately $122 million; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 03/04/2018 – Populr Mechancs: NASA Picks Lockheed Martin To Make Low-Boom Supersonic X-Plane; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 01/05/2018 – Ascent Aerospace – Global Tooling Systems an Elite Supplier to Lockheed Martin Aeronautics; 11/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 17/04/2018 – Mission to the Moon: Stratasys Joins Forces with Lockheed Martin and PADT to Engineer Advanced 3D Printed Parts for NASA’s Orion Mission

Analysts expect Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report $0.24 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. THR’s profit would be $7.84M giving it 27.04 P/E if the $0.24 EPS is correct. After having $0.32 EPS previously, Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 52,199 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,455 activity. 356 shares valued at $8,455 were bought by NESSER JOHN T III on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 19,602 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 100,016 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Aperio Grp Inc Inc Ltd holds 12,825 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 45,959 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 45,579 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De stated it has 588 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited owns 39,440 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon holds 136,889 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc accumulated 49,586 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Moreover, Eagle Asset Management Incorporated has 0.25% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fmr Limited Liability has 36 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Synovus Financial Corporation stated it has 171 shares.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $847.57 million. The Company’s products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines. It has a 37.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-regulating and power limiting heating cables, which automatically increase or decrease heat output as pipe temperature changes, as well as constant wattage heating cables; mineral insulated cables for generating high temperatures used in harsh environments; skin effect trace heaters, which could heat lines up to 15 miles long from a single power point; and heat traced tube bundles for environmental gas sampling systems.

Among 7 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 14 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Vertical Research upgraded Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Thursday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, January 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) rating on Wednesday, February 13. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $324 target. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $300 target in Thursday, January 10 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $340 target in Friday, March 8 report. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 148 are owned by Jfs Wealth Llc. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 11,985 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management owns 3,601 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited has invested 0.1% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 679 shares. Old Point And Fincl N A holds 9,627 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Incorporated holds 0.05% or 18,373 shares. Summit Secs Grp Inc Lc stated it has 1,500 shares. First Communication holds 31,843 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Stillwater Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 1.91% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Regal Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 728 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Burt Wealth Advsrs, a Maryland-based fund reported 410 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 36,850 shares to 295,744 valued at $3.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) stake by 62,721 shares and now owns 404,264 shares. Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd was raised too.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $4.72 EPS, up 9.51% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.31 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.32B for 19.59 P/E if the $4.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.99 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.20% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were sold by Ambrose Richard F. Evans Michele A also sold $2.30M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares. Shares for $229,533 were bought by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.