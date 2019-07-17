Thermon Group Holding (THR) Stake Maintained by New South Capital Management Inc; Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Has Raised Position

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42M, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 73,575 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 718,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.39 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 billion, up from 10.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $215.52. About 5.04 million shares traded or 115.20% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAYS REAL ISSUE FOR IT AND MANY COS IS UNDER-REPRESENTATION OF WOMEN AND DIVERSE PROFESSIONALS BOTH IN MAGNITUDE & LEVELS OF SENIORITY; 03/05/2018 – blacq: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond: sources DUBA; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein: Brexit Proving Less Drastic than Expected; 09/03/2018 – Goldman’s long-time CEO Lloyd Blankfein may be preparing to exit; 07/03/2018 – GOLDMAN IS SAID TO WORK WITH MUBADALA ON $8B PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 08/03/2018 – BAWAG GROUP AG BAWG.Vl : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 56 EUROS FROM 55 EUROS; 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla price target, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs eyes Germany for expansion of Marcus; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Pay Data Reveals Lurking Gender Gap — 5th Update

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 776,316 shares to 38,630 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 195,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ls Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Old National Bankshares In reported 0.05% stake. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 6 shares. 3,300 were accumulated by Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Company. Private Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.32% or 33,217 shares. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1,550 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Artisan Prtn Lp holds 0.11% or 282,281 shares. 3.45M were accumulated by Invesco. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj stated it has 5,000 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.25% or 24,600 shares. Blume Mngmt Inc reported 24,840 shares. Homrich & Berg reported 2,780 shares stake. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 5,139 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 137,578 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 1.74 million shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 552,105 shares. M&T Bank Corporation has 10,399 shares. Us Bankshares De invested in 588 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 469,400 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation invested in 49,586 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested in 10,299 shares. 6,255 are owned by Legal And General Gp Public Lc. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company reported 12,825 shares. 10,894 are held by Citigroup. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 154,137 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,455 activity.