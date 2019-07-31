Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Valuation Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Has Cut Holding by $801,144; A B M Industries (ABM) Stock Value Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Lowered by $1.64 Million Its Stake

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 310,630 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 27/04/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating ABM Industries Inc. (ABM) on Behalf of its Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – ABM SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.04; 16/03/2018 – SPAREBANKEN VEST SVEG.OL SAYS LOAN WILL BE SOUGHT LISTED ON NORDIC ABM; 30/04/2018 – Engagio Expands Marketing Orchestration Capabilities to Support Multi-Channel ABM Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – ABM SOLID SA W UPADLOSCI UKLADOWEJ ABMP.WA – FY REVENUE 58.0 MLN ZLOTYS VS 51.5 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – EEOC: ABM Aviation Sued by EEOC For Disability Discrimination

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 33,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.97M, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $831.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 192,616 shares traded or 45.69% up from the average. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

Analysts await Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.24 per share. THR’s profit will be $7.83 million for 26.54 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $8,455 activity.

More notable recent Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Oxurion NV Announces New NYSE Euronext Brussels Stock Ticker “OXUR” and Launch of New Websit – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. to Host Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Thermon Completes Acquisition of CCI Thermal Technologies Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on November 03, 2017. More interesting news about Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Intercept, Intercepted Before The NASH Goal Line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Limited Com has 374,618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 2,669 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 114,637 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 59,400 shares. New South Cap Mngmt accumulated 669,999 shares. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 39,378 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 243 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 12,433 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 7,524 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) for 21,686 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 45,579 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Investment Prns Lc holds 0.08% or 60,423 shares. State Street reported 663,439 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 1.05 million shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $55.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 352,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB) by 21,815 shares to 279,630 shares, valued at $19.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Sector Dividend Dogs (SDOG) by 9,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,892 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA).

More notable recent ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ABM to Webcast 2018 Investor Day NYSE:ABM – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ABM Industries Is Back On Track – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does ABM Industries Incorporated’s (NYSE:ABM) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ABM Industries Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ABM Industries to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49 million for 18.21 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.