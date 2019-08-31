Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Stake Increased by Deutsche Bank Ag; Associated Banc-Corp Trimmed Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $418,386 as Share Value Rose

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 4,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 73,860 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.68 million, down from 77,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500.

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) by 688.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 698,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 799,422 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.59 million, up from 101,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Thermon Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $695.63M market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 159,429 shares traded or 13.26% up from the average. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tredegar Corp (NYSE:TG) by 32,635 shares to 35,682 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $165,530 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $107,350 was made by CLARKE JOHN U on Wednesday, August 14. The insider NESSER JOHN T III bought $8,455.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 25,251 shares to 346,359 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $479.29 million for 26.17 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.