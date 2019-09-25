Thermo Fisher (TMO) Shareholder Sivik Global Healthcare Cut Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holder Timucuan Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.18 Million

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Corp (TMO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $283.41. About 977,544 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 0.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 28,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 3.17M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.18M, down from 3.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 12.91 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 26/04/2018 – DSL Reports: Comcast to Get Much Larger With Latest $30 Billion Megadeal; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Senate to vote to reinstate open internet rules; 30/03/2018 – Comcast Is a Bargain Even With Its Risks — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Clears Way for Comcast’s Sky Bid as Race Tightens With Fox; 04/04/2018 – Charter, Comcast, Cox to Sell Unified Advertising Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 25/04/2018 – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 07/05/2018 – Comcast also plans to acquire 100% of Sky as part of an improved all-cash $60B bid. Together, a bid for all of Sky and Fox’s assets could be close to $100B, sources also said

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bluebird Bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 7,295 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com Stk (NYSE:LH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp Camb Com Stk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Cap Ltd Co stated it has 47,106 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.17% or 59,956 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 14 shares. Lourd Cap Llc reported 1,521 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 54,371 shares. Smithfield Tru Company has 0.21% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 6,968 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership owns 232,762 shares or 3.14% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Financial Corporation has 0.09% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chilton Limited Liability Company invested in 249,721 shares or 2.42% of the stock. New York-based Stralem And Incorporated has invested 2.83% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Welch Forbes Llc holds 57,644 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 1,092 shares. Parkside Natl Bank And Trust holds 508 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Com has 4,183 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 70,494 shares.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 15.05 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.