Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Lowered Its Position as Valuation Rose; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Shares Rose, Edge Wealth Management Lifted by $1.92 Million Its Stake

Edge Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 390.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edge Wealth Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,185 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45M, up from 8,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edge Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 341,080 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $296.38. About 677,338 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 22/03/2018 – Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Acquisition of Thermo-Tech Windows, LLC; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 24.70 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

