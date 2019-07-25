Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) Holder Renaissance Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position by $653,016 as Shares Rose; Raytheon Company New (RTN) Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Cut Stake by $546,000 as Stock Value Declined

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc (TMO) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, down from 43,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientificinc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $289.62. About 755,516 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company New (RTN) by 69.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,299 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237,000, down from 4,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.38% or $8.06 during the last trading session, reaching $192.25. About 2.49M shares traded or 17.43% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 11/04/2018 – RAYTHEON TO DEMONSTRATE ARMY MOBILE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 11/04/2018 – Raytheon contracted to demonstrate Army mobile intelligence platform; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.84 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Lawrence Taylor W sold $1.84 million worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 10,023 shares. The insider Jimenez Frank R sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allegheny Tech (NYSE:ATI) by 56,850 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $36.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere And Co (NYSE:DE).

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97M and $245.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp I (NYSE:IBM) by 2,500 shares to 9,165 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

