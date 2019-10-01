Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose While Sectoral Asset Management Decreased by $322,007 Its Stake; Shareholder Bokf Has Lifted Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position

Bokf increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 193.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 101,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 153,495 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 52,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 643,390 shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc sold 1,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 3,450 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 4,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $291.2. About 267,519 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Bokf, which manages about $4.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,260 shares to 36,600 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,031 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,957 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 298 shares or 0% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 73 shares. 384 are held by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 41,711 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). New England Research Mngmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). First Personal Financial Ser holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Pension Ser has 26,709 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance accumulated 14,406 shares. Cognios Capital Llc invested in 82,360 shares. Numerixs Investment Technologies owns 12,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 725,135 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 200,633 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Horizon Invs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 was made by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. DELANEY PETER B had bought 9,000 shares worth $173,524.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $836.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 6,504 shares to 47,313 shares, valued at $7.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 131,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 847,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Forty Seven Inc.