Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose While Partner Fund Management LP Has Upped Its Position; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Holding

Partner Fund Management Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp bought 19,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 281,436 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.04M, up from 262,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 1.65 million shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by 27.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 192,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 512,458 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.23 million, down from 705,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Extra Space Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 709,428 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 113,767 shares to 922,669 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 8,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Midstream.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $174,458 activity.

