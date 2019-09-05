Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Valuation Rose While Bristol John W & Company Decreased by $896,532 Its Stake; Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Holder Cabot-Wellington Lowered Holding as Stock Declined

Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 16.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 120,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 632,701 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 753,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.13. About 4.99 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 3,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 323,337 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.50M, down from 326,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $285.9. About 1.29 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,268 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $43.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 59,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Hldgs holds 3,481 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.42% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chase Inv Counsel Corp accumulated 9,209 shares or 1.3% of the stock. 6,292 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.07% or 103,050 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 994 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 53,723 were reported by Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corp. First Long Island Investors holds 1,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 18,391 are held by Gam Ag. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1,937 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Co has invested 0.18% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.39% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kentucky Retirement holds 17,601 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 16,688 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.82 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 35,992 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 13,246 are held by Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Com. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Liability Nj accumulated 9,335 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership reported 135,968 shares stake. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Lpl Fin Ltd Liability has 16,855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt stated it has 1.04M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 256,892 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 79,391 shares. Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 65,350 shares in its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt invested in 0.58% or 19,313 shares. 131,479 were reported by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.05% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Moreover, Cls Limited Com has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) for 395 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 40,721 shares.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $125.52M for 14.28 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.