Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut E Trade Financial (ETFC) Stake By $23.00 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) stake by 22.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 500,000 shares as E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 1.75 million shares with $81.25 million value, down from 2.25M last quarter. E Trade Financial Corp now has $9.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.09. About 3.16 million shares traded or 24.79% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Brings Power of the Desktop to Mobile with LiveAction Market Scanning; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: DROPLETS, INC. v. ETRADE BANK [OPINION] – Appeal #16-2504 – 2018-04-19; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 20/03/2018 – Ahead of Meeting, E*TRADE Reveals Investor Expectations for 2018 Fed Actions

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:TMO) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s current price of $276.15 translates into 0.07% yield. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Among 7 analysts covering E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. E*TRADE Financial has $6300 highest and $4500 lowest target. $54.29’s average target is 32.12% above currents $41.09 stock price. E*TRADE Financial had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5600 target. The stock of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 24. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6100 target in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 750,000 shares to 1.30M valued at $69.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 60,000 shares. Wen Hldg Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 99,173 were reported by Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd. Junto Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.67M shares. The New York-based Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). World Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.03% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). First Mercantile Trust reported 0.07% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.03% or 93,478 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 9,666 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp accumulated 72 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 14,700 shares. 117,119 were accumulated by Alyeska Investment Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Com invested in 6,913 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com Limited holds 0.01% or 18,183 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Tru holds 5,014 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Maverick Ltd reported 137,220 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82 million for 10.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “E*TRADE’s (ETFC) July 2019 DARTs Increase 1% From June – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “E*Trade COO takes over as CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $110.59 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 31.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 11.17% above currents $276.15 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TMO in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. Needham maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sound Shore Inc Ct accumulated 514,728 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,058 shares. Duncker Streett Com Inc stated it has 2.2% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aureus Asset Ltd Llc holds 58,406 shares. Appleton Prns Incorporated Ma has invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc holds 1.63% or 38,539 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp holds 0.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 4,988 shares. Hwg L P accumulated 110 shares. 2,303 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions. 13,275 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth. Braun Stacey Assoc owns 63,459 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Com reported 3,280 shares. Botty Lc holds 1.3% or 15,934 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi has 2,183 shares.