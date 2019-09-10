Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Redmile Group Upped By $17.50 Million Its Anthem (ANTM) Position

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:TMO) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s current price of $292.02 translates into 0.07% yield. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $292.02. About 1.46M shares traded or 0.75% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, Innovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend

Redmile Group Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 52.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc acquired 61,200 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 176,700 shares with $50.71M value, up from 115,500 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $67.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $250.45. About 1.26M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES 2018 NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $14.12 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Redmile Group Llc decreased Cigna Corp New stake by 273,962 shares to 1,648 valued at $265,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vapotherm Inc stake by 235,709 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals In was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

