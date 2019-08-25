Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Last Week Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Coverage

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:TMO) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s current price of $269.36 translates into 0.07% yield. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.57 million shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY

Among 3 analysts covering Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Peyto Exploration & Dev has $10.5 highest and $7.25 lowest target. $9.08’s average target is 182.87% above currents $3.21 stock price. Peyto Exploration & Dev had 3 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 8 by GMP Securities. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. See Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) latest ratings:

21/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $10.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $9.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Sell New Target: $7.25 Maintain

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 13.97% above currents $269.36 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 16. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. BTIG Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research has “Buy” rating and $310 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 1 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Needham maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Thursday, July 25. Needham has “Buy” rating and $32100 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $295 target in Tuesday, March 5 report.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.87 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 30.76 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,875 are owned by Swarthmore. 7 were accumulated by Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company. The Vermont-based Of Vermont has invested 0.96% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 385,040 are held by Veritas Invest Llp. Sandler Management owns 1.37% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 64,536 shares. Sei Invests holds 207,367 shares. Moreover, Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.26% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Osborne Partners Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 38,632 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Incorporated reported 3,671 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 18,373 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Comm Bancorporation owns 260,742 shares. Crestwood Advisors Gp Ltd Liability owns 1,507 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Llc stated it has 1,634 shares. Amica Retiree has invested 0.71% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company has market cap of $529.25 million. The companyÂ’s gas and oil properties are located in the AlbertaÂ’s Deep Basin. It has a 3.03 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.

More important recent Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Does Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Sen. Van Hollen Probes Mnuchin in Hearing Related to Trumpâ€™s Taxes – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.