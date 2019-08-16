Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Weibo (WB) Last Week

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:TMO) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s current price of $273.31 translates into 0.07% yield. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Jul 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.42% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $273.31. About 1.57 million shares traded or 6.49% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED

Among 3 analysts covering Weibo (NASDAQ:WB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Weibo has $75 highest and $43.6000 lowest target. $61.87’s average target is 74.97% above currents $35.36 stock price. Weibo had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Thursday, March 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, March 10 by Barclays Capital. See Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold New Target: $43.6000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/05/2019 Broker: HSBC Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Reduce Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $75 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability reported 1,525 shares. Cannell Peter B & owns 23,357 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Corp reported 765 shares stake. Northeast Fin Consultants Incorporated owns 11,999 shares. First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability reported 1,256 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 2,148 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 26,448 shares stake. Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.19% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Finemark Commercial Bank reported 2,843 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sequoia Financial Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 1,770 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 59,960 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd has invested 3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 13,440 are held by Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co owns 73,253 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 12.33% above currents $273.31 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, March 25. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Robert W. Baird.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.45 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 31.21 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.42M shares traded. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) has declined 52.29% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WB News: 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO 1Q NET REV. $349.9M, EST. $343.4M; 21/05/2018 – CHINESE SECURITIES REGULATOR COMMENTS IN WEIBO STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 China Unveils Retaliation Plan for U.S. Tariffs — State TV Weibo; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 16/04/2018 – But after backlash from Weibo users, the company backtracked; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q Net $99.1M; 09/05/2018 – Weibo 1Q EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Weibo Corp. 1Q Net Profit Doubles as Revenue Grows; 09/05/2018 – WEIBO – QTRLY MAUS HAD NET ADDITION OF ABOUT 70 MLN USERS Y-O-Y & REACHED 411 MLN IN MARCH

Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. The company has market cap of $7.96 billion. It operates through two divisions, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; and notifications to notify users on Weibo account activities through SMS or push notification on their device.