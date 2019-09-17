Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Value Rose While David R Rahn & Associates Decreased Holding by $483,450; Cortina Asset Management Has Boosted Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Stake by $2.26 Million as Share Value Rose

David R Rahn & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. David R Rahn & Associates Inc sold 1,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 5,730 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, down from 7,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. David R Rahn & Associates Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $293.34. About 303,362 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) by 21.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 57,912 shares as the company's stock rose 16.70% . The institutional investor held 328,286 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01 million, up from 270,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Casella Waste Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 33,425 shares traded. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) has risen 61.00% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold CWST shares while 58 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 40.65 million shares or 3.29% more from 39.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) for 111,924 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp has 44,073 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Ltd has invested 0% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 26,835 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.21% or 1.39M shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp holds 631,685 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 17,162 shares. 5,946 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Oak Ridge Invs Limited owns 380,034 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 188 shares. Tdam Usa holds 10,000 shares. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.04% stake. Lpl Fin Limited Company owns 7,274 shares.

More notable recent Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "7 Industrial Stocks to Buy for a Strong U.S. Economy – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 37,626 shares to 170,424 shares, valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 52,039 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,215 shares, and cut its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement holds 5,713 shares. Bernzott Advsr owns 29,719 shares. Payden Rygel stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 745 shares. Carderock, Maryland-based fund reported 27,554 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc invested 0.22% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Old Dominion Cap Management has 0.33% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,286 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 2.79 million shares. Columbus Circle invested in 1.69% or 215,939 shares. Moreover, Monetary Management Group Incorporated has 1.82% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Halsey Associates Incorporated Ct invested in 0.04% or 735 shares. Pggm Invs has invested 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). First Personal Serv holds 14,663 shares. Temasek (Private) Limited invested in 3.15% or 1.50 million shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 303 shares or 0% of its portfolio.