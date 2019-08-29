Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose While Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.54 Million; Centre Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) as Market Value Declined

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co/The (MOS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 25,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 248,630 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 274,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 3.20 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Oscar Bernardes to Board; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 SALES VOLUME (FINISHED PRODUCT) OF PHOSPHATES 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 54,571 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94M, down from 60,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.99B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $8.58 during the last trading session, reaching $284.64. About 1.33 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $423,564 activity. Koenig Emery N. bought 2,089 shares worth $50,022. $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was bought by BEEBE CHERYL K. 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 were bought by Isaacson Mark J. on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.38 million were reported by Legal General Grp Public Ltd Liability Corporation. 633,307 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 88,404 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 24.85 million shares. 209 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman Commerce. 125,064 are held by Envestnet Asset Inc. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.01% or 1.44M shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 102 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Co holds 0% or 867 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Management invested 8.44% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Pinnacle Assoc invested 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cibc Ww holds 115,105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 1,460 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,413 shares to 31,048 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 20,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 211,004 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors has invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Baxter Bros holds 1.89% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 29,600 shares. Amica Retiree Medical has 2,937 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 0.13% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 16,452 shares. North Star Investment Management has 0.11% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,300 shares. Old Dominion Management, Virginia-based fund reported 4,103 shares. First Light Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30 shares. Smith Salley And Associate has invested 1.49% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Carroll Financial Assoc reported 1,249 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Consolidated Invest Grp Inc holds 27,815 shares or 3.8% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 3,997 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 0.27% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 13,017 shares. Roosevelt Inv Grp Inc Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).