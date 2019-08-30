Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose While Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $308,490; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wedgewood Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 38,967 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.67 million, down from 40,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $9.71 during the last trading session, reaching $285.77. About 1.77 million shares traded or 23.36% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) by 94.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 74,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.45. About 7.35M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAID CHINA SMARTPHONE MARKET BEGINNING TO IMPROVE; 13/04/2018 – The HP Envy X2 is among the first new Windows 10 laptops to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor; 06/03/2018 – Broadcom to Qualcomm: We’re coming for you; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – WILL ALSO FOCUS R&D SPEND TO QUALCOMM’S 5G TECHNOLOGIES THAT ARE “ESSENTIAL TO THE U.S.”; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise Tensions […]; 06/03/2018 – A secretive US national security committee has issued an unusual public warning against Broadcom’s proposed $142bn hostile takeover of San Diego-based Qualcomm, saying that a deal might lead to China overtaking the US in critical 5G technology; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera Qualcomm has no interest – never has and never will – in letting Singapore-based Broadcom take over its company

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca accumulated 0.82% or 17,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sabal Trust accumulated 4,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Frontier reported 4,960 shares. First Amer Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 26,102 shares. Hedeker Wealth Lc stated it has 25,793 shares. Headinvest Lc reported 50,240 shares stake. Naples Global Advsr Lc holds 0.06% or 3,990 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com accumulated 33,179 shares. 33,150 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Inc. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il invested in 73,490 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc holds 16,657 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advisors Llc holds 7,984 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 4.77 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Fort LP owns 1,507 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Llc stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 55,876 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3.10 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 199 shares. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware reported 0.19% stake. Allstate has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 1.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Captrust Financial has invested 0.45% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Argent Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 16,707 shares. First Merchants invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Barclays Plc reported 418,945 shares. 3,305 are owned by Bessemer Ltd. Bridges Management holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 95,920 shares. Cambridge has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 760 shares in its portfolio.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30 million and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,604 shares to 45,757 shares, valued at $8.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 55,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 886,011 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.81 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.