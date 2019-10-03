Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose While Alexandria Capital Has Cut Its Holding; Tensile Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 152,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The hedge fund held 1.34 million shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.37M, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dicks Sporting Goods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 284,154 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS – BEGINNING IN 2018, CO WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE QUARTERLY OUTLOOK; 09/05/2018 – MOSSBERG CITES DICK’S HIRING OF GUN CONTROL LOBBYISTS; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Sees FY EPS $2.80-EPS $3; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N – IN 2018, COMPANY ANTICIPATES NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 06/03/2018 – 20-year-old sues Dick’s, Walmart over new age-restrictions on rifles; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY ACCELERATED DECLINES IN FIREARMS SALES; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Dick’s will destroy assault-style guns it yanked off shelves; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 1Q EPS 59C; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS 1Q CALL HAS BEGUN; 13/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO expects to lose customers over gun stance

Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 19.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 7,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 28,985 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.51 million, down from 36,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 299,044 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Since September 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $15,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold DKS shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 68.65 million shares or 4.52% less from 71.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Alberta Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 102,800 shares in its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). First Mercantile Trust holds 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 300 shares. South Dakota Investment Council has 89,397 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 14,568 shares. Hightower Ltd invested in 0.02% or 89,530 shares. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 572,572 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Menta Cap Lc reported 9,300 shares. 1,785 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 114,933 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $8.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 15,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 282,069 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Capital Inc.

Alexandria Capital Llc, which manages about $427.81 million and $701.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 32,136 shares to 68,195 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SMIN).

