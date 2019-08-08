Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose While Sta Wealth Management Boosted Holding; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Trimmed Its Surmodics (SRDX) Position by $595,335 as Share Price Declined

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 276.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sta Wealth Management Llc bought 4,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 6,268 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, up from 1,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sta Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $277.69. About 113,879 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Surmodics Inc (SRDX) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc analyzed 13,845 shares as the company's stock declined 3.11% . The institutional investor held 29,860 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 43,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Surmodics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $594.17 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 4,110 shares traded. Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) has declined 28.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sta Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $570.34M and $449.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 224,855 shares to 458,805 shares, valued at $23.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 40,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,169 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).