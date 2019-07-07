Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose While Orbimed Advisors Lifted by $2.68 Million Its Position; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Lifted Position in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $24.79 Million

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 447,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.44 million, up from 437,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $300.65. About 864,824 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 11/04/2018 – MUDRICK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS IT WOULD NOT SUPPORT ANY OVERTURE BY GLOBALSTAR TO SEEK ADDITIONAL FINANCING FROM CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER THERMO COMPANIES; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 48.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 635,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.94 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.36 million, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 58,659 shares to 192,530 shares, valued at $30.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 22,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,961 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Orbimed Advisors Llc, which manages about $6.70B and $6.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 230,100 shares to 252,600 shares, valued at $40.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avrobio Inc by 51,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,583 shares, and cut its stake in Argenx Se.