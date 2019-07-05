Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose While Investec Asset Management North America Has Cut Its Holding by $6.53 Million; Chemung Canal Trust Company Upped Holding in Procter (PG)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 23,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,191 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, down from 112,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co; 03/05/2018 – Phononic Solid-State Refrigeration and Freezer Technology for Life Sciences and Healthcare Now Available Exclusively Through Thermo Fisher Scientific; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in Procter (PG) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 4,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, up from 128,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in Procter for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL BEGINS; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 25.45 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Emergent Health Corp. (EMGE: OTC Markets)-Further Progress Report – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific and Roper Technologies Announce Termination of Gatan Acquisition – PRNewswire” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher buys Brammer Bio for $1.7B – Seeking Alpha” published on March 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PHC Holdings Completes Acquisition of Anatomical Pathology Business from Thermo Fisher Scientific – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “6 Stocks to Sell in the Back Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019, also Business.Financialpost.com with their article: “P&G and Tokyo 2020 Announce The Podium Project â€“ The First-Ever Medals Podiums Created From Recycled Plastic for Upcoming Olympic Games and Paralympic Games – Financial Post” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “M13 Announces New Leadership To Build Out Venture Engine As Part Of Founders First Strategy – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

