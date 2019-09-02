Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose While Echo Street Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $22.63 Million; As Facebook Class A (FB) Share Value Rose, Advisor Partners Lifted Its Stake

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 55,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook Ordered to Comply With U.S. Tax Probe of Irish Unit; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 27/03/2018 – Facebook won’t say if Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress:; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 20/03/2018 – FTC Probing Facebook Over Data Use by Cambridge Analytica–Update; 01/05/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook to add dating service, says Zuckerberg; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE; 05/04/2018 – It comes after Facebook said that 87 million user profiles were affected in the Cambridge Analytica data breach; 04/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11, per; 11/05/2018 – Congress finally published all of the political Facebook ads purchased by Russian groups hoping to sow discord before and after the 2016 U.S. election

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 33.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 82,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 166,136 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.48 million, down from 249,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17 million shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares to 4,622 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 3,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,705 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Eur.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Co reported 69,893 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 20,342 shares. Moreover, Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc reported 176,369 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP has invested 0.18% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt has invested 5.61% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trexquant LP owns 0.41% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 34,516 shares. Harvard Mngmt Communications accumulated 12.96% or 306,399 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 5,822 shares. Central Retail Bank Trust Co reported 11,625 shares. Psagot Inv House Limited owns 141,559 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser reported 4,976 shares. Osborne Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,656 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Company reported 4,085 shares. Moreover, Clark Mngmt has 0.71% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 178,938 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 37,052 shares to 533,157 shares, valued at $39.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT) by 27,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).