Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Raised by L & S Advisors Inc; Transdigm Group (TDG) Stake Maintained by Lone Pine Capital Llc

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $5.83 during the last trading session, reaching $498.06. About 200,834 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Transdigm’s Senior Secured Term Loan E And B3 Rating To Senior Subordinated Notes; B1 Cfr Unchanged

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 61.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 6,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,993 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, up from 10,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/03/2018 – U.S. to cover advanced genomic testing for Medicare cancer patients; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Pacts With Daiichi Sankyo and Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 sales for $10.97 million activity. The insider Graff Michael sold $77,234. Wynne Sarah also bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) shares.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 153,100 shares to 2.79 million shares, valued at $657.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 227,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93M shares, and cut its stake in Transunion.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 295,226 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 591 shares. The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Management Lc Nj has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited holds 0.04% or 1,858 shares. 8,159 were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,563 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Company has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Putnam Invests Lc reported 0.27% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Bessemer Gru has 1,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axa stated it has 15,895 shares. Parametric Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). State Street invested in 0.08% or 2.13 million shares. Sun Life Financial stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

