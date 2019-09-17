Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Maintained by Weitz Investment Management Inc; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.31 million, up from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $292.71. About 1.35M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 14.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 32,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 199,149 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.08M, down from 231,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $233.85. About 2.01M shares traded or 60.10% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CXO, NOC – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ulta Salon (ULTA) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c; Lowers Outlook – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.23 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.43% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 195,376 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 0.08% or 2,100 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 0% or 26 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Shaker Invests Limited Liability Corp Oh invested in 7,659 shares. 5,725 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. 597 were reported by Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd. Gulf Int State Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.08% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.07% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 851,525 shares. 35,722 were accumulated by Harvey Investment Limited Liability. Convergence Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1,198 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 28,141 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 4,600 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 4.17M shares.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 1.43 million shares to 6.58 million shares, valued at $82.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 21,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 11,000 shares to 107,295 shares, valued at $15.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).