Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Increased by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Lifted Chevron New (CVX) Position by $2.34 Million

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,425 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 13,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $292.47. About 1.24 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 18,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 202,458 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.19M, up from 183,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.99. About 5.25 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Communication Inc owns 30,138 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Incorporated reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Paloma Partners Management Communications accumulated 4,064 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.86% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd owns 100,000 shares. Ohio-based Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wharton Business Grp Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vanguard Group has 157.51 million shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership reported 9,982 shares. Professional Advisory Services accumulated 4,000 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt Inc holds 32,137 shares or 3.03% of its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The California-based Old West Inv Management Ltd has invested 0.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Incorporated Adv holds 0.97% or 33,788 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 18,424 shares to 1,140 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 24,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $603.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,962 shares to 64,400 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,810 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Energy Etf (VDE).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.