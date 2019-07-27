Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Increased by Charter Trust Company; Ebay (EBAY) Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Boosted Position by $77.30 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.66 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210.37M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $41.23. About 8.39M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 18/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Contacted eBay to Raise Concerns Over Several Listings for JUUL Products on Its Website; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,760 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 17,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Sees FY Rev $23.62B-$23.86B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 125,000 shares to 4.21M shares, valued at $738.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,311 shares to 100,486 shares, valued at $19.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,865 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).