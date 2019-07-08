Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake Held by Choate Investment Advisors; As Nike Cl (NKE) Shares Declined, Holder Selway Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $2.14 Million

Selway Asset Management decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl (NKE) by 77.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selway Asset Management sold 25,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $640,000, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selway Asset Management who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 4.55 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 22/03/2018 – Nike’s sales in North America dropped 6 percent during the third quarter, while those in Greater China jumped 24 percent; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 41.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 1,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,272 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 3,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $297.5. About 780,017 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 12,866 shares to 102,670 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,103 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 895 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Connable Office Inc has 0.79% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 14,875 shares. 17,636 are owned by Dana Inc. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 262 shares. 4,583 are held by Archford Cap Strategies Lc. Eastern Bancshares has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wedgewood Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,125 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fisher Asset Management Ltd invested in 968 shares. Personal Capital Advisors Corporation holds 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 785 shares. 2.65 million are owned by Capital Int Invsts. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.96% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 130,400 shares. Westwood Corp Il has 207,461 shares. Signature And Inv Ltd Liability has invested 2.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher to invest $50M in bioprocess container manufacturing – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.51% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.31 million shares. Oakbrook Invests holds 493,450 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited holds 1.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 33,446 shares. 107,698 are held by Stonebridge Lc. Winslow Capital Management Limited Company has invested 2.67% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.62% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 3.80M shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Incorporated reported 0.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Metropolitan Life Company Ny has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gm Advisory Gp owns 2,700 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia has 0.09% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hamel reported 5,627 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 13,948 shares. The Israel-based Menora Mivtachim has invested 1.7% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Korea Investment holds 0.35% or 918,000 shares. Inv Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: NKE, AMRN, GS – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: Outlook Continues To Be Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike Stock Looks Attractive Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: June 28, 2019.