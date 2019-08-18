Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose While Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has Cut Holding; At&T (T) Holder Hexavest Has Cut Its Position

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 2,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 19,487 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 21,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 921,306 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 78.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 4.84 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25M, down from 6.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Could Win M&A Battle with U.S. Government (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $12.44B, EST. $13.22B; REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Quinn Oversaw Contract With Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen; 16/05/2018 – AT&T Powers Complete Networking for Revisn; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2028, PRICED AT T PLUS 170 BASIS POINTS; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Tive (NYSE:PM) by 54,395 shares to 651,841 shares, valued at $57.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc Ce (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 110,287 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Health Svcco L (NYSE:UHS).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 23.97 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.