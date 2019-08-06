Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shares Rose While Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lifted Position; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $2.00 Million

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 29.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 27,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 120,663 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.03 million, up from 93,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $6.36 during the last trading session, reaching $268.46. About 2.05 million shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 23/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc expected to post earnings of $2.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 17.06 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC EARLIER REPORTED 14.2 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF DECEMBER 5, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: 1Q Las Vegas RevPAR Down $2 to $142; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 20,304 shares to 92,921 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 17,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,703 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 17,658 shares. Regent Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.74% or 8,090 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 587,988 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.89% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 4,234 were reported by Penobscot Mngmt. Atria Invests Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,019 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 494,570 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Montecito Retail Bank And has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mariner stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Gamco Investors Et Al reported 0.11% stake. 19,663 are held by Whittier Tru Of Nevada Incorporated. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 25,412 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

