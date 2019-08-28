Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Wesbanco Bank Has Lowered Its Position by $701,610; Pfizer (PFE) Stock Price Declined While Proffitt & Goodson Lifted Its Holding

Wesbanco Bank Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc sold 2,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 45,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $272.93. About 904,905 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO); 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 23/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER REPORTS $50M INVESTMENT IN ST. LOUIS, MO, SITE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 23.03 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 27/03/2018 – Global Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Co and Novo Nordisk – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Global Thyroid Cancer Market Spotlight 2018 – Pfizer Has the Highest Number of Completed Clinical Trials – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 23/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – CONFIRMS IT HAS WITHDRAWN FROM PROCESS RELATING TO PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 5,310 shares to 50,271 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 675,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Diker Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Baillie Gifford & Co accumulated 2.36M shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 236,287 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,763 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny reported 1,035 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 1,391 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Llc reported 2,405 shares. Dana Investment Advisors owns 17,636 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.45% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 580,058 shares. M Kraus & accumulated 37,260 shares. Renaissance Group Llc owns 99,339 shares. Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 2.05% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 17.79M shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

