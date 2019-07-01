Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Has Increased Its Stake; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Holding

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 86.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 69,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 149,339 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.88M, up from 80,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $296.73. About 823,937 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 9,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,996 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.67 million, down from 124,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.44 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.84 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.