Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Upped Holding; Monarch Partners Asset Management Increased Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Holding by $1.71 Million; Stock Price Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 39.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 74,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 263,367 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 189,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 432,615 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 60,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.44M, up from 1.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $274.82. About 2.10 million shares traded or 44.23% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 109,172 shares to 123,081 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 237,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,540 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 14,989 shares to 24,431 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 30,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,526 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests Inc reported 145,336 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.82% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Novare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 32,130 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Covington Inv Advisors accumulated 14,841 shares. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Com has 0.72% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Westover Capital Advsr Limited Company reported 21,492 shares. Howard Hughes Med Institute stated it has 1.91% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Kbc Nv stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management invested in 0.16% or 34,689 shares. 14,684 were accumulated by Rampart Investment Co Ltd Com. 3,511 were accumulated by Caprock Gru Incorporated. Cls Invests Ltd Co reported 350 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc owns 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,645 shares. Renaissance reported 99,339 shares.

