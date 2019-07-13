Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Strategy Asset Managers Has Cut Its Holding by $514,059; Violich Capital Management Cut Its Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding by $541,920 as Stock Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc sold 1,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,746 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 13,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $290.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53M and $444.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 22,813 shares to 29,228 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20B for 24.25 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling Yahnke Lc has invested 0.33% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mader And Shannon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 3,354 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Spinnaker Tru owns 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 3,620 shares. C Worldwide Grp A S accumulated 2.22M shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited Com reported 43,659 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt reported 2,132 shares. Sterneck Capital Lc accumulated 0.77% or 3,200 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il reported 47,855 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Management reported 0.29% stake. 12,270 were accumulated by Eqis Mngmt. Burney holds 2,028 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt holds 2.11% or 54,690 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.26% or 3.46 million shares in its portfolio.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares to 32,519 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.37 million for 15.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Llp has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bnp Paribas Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,000 shares. Dearborn Prns Lc reported 76,795 shares. Van Eck Assocs accumulated 12,231 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 881,865 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 15,372 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors holds 33,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc, a California-based fund reported 35,304 shares. Fdx Inc reported 48,199 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Washington-based Evergreen Mgmt Lc has invested 1.32% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 654 are held by Kings Point Capital Mgmt. Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).