Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Sensato Investors Increased Holding; Act Ii Management LP Upped Stake in Meredith (MDP)

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.82. About 382,791 shares traded or 3.71% up from the average. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Conducting Portfolio Review of All Its Media Assets, Will Divest Those Not Core; 30/04/2018 – Meredith executive joins Manifest as new Group Publisher; 03/04/2018 – Bizrate Insights Names 123 Online Retailers To Its 2017 Bizrate Circle Of Excellence Award; 20/03/2018 – DesMoines BizRec: Meredith to cut up to 300 jobs, mostly in New York; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Meredith to lay off as many as 300 employees; 21/03/2018 – Meredith: Has Decided to Exploree Sale of the TIME, Sports Illustrated, Fortune, and Money Brands; 19/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation Finalizes Sale Of Time Inc. UK To Epiris; 20/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts Host Cameron Meredith On Visit; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sets Goal of $1B Debt Reduction in FY19

Sensato Investors Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 43,575 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 40,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $285.9. About 1.29 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advisors has 0.1% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Eastern Savings Bank reported 1,871 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 47,957 were reported by Matrix Asset Advsr New York. Natixis invested in 53,038 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Reliant Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 3.51% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Klingenstein Fields And Com Ltd Llc stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Jennison Assoc Lc accumulated 0.01% or 30,452 shares. The Massachusetts-based Jp Marvel Invest Advsrs Limited Co has invested 3.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Arrow Corp has invested 0.85% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 2,303 shares in its portfolio. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 915 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 2,740 shares. 17,124 were reported by Veritable Lp.

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62B and $357.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 241,300 shares to 13,525 shares, valued at $215,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,012 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares to 117,246 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,245 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Trust Communications Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 10 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 370,303 shares. Act Ii Management Lp holds 1.38% or 30,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0% or 17,309 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) or 7,670 shares. Vanguard invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Michigan-based Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) for 21,260 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 10,700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas-based Service Automobile Association has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Michigan-based Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 18,095 shares.