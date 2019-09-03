Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Has Lowered Position by $1.54 Million as Share Value Rose; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Maintains Position in Universal Fst Prods (UFPI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) by 71.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 58,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 139,418 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, up from 81,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.04. About 174,710 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $33.6M; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS – GARY GOODE RESIGNED AS MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD, REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Correct: Universal Forest Products 1Q Net $32.8M

Rockland Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co sold 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 54,571 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94M, down from 60,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $283.26. About 1.17 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Companies Expects to Initiate a Rights Offering of Up to $100M for Minority Hldrs; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.59 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6,259 shares to 43,301 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 25,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City reported 0% stake. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il has 2.23% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 76,171 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 0.07% or 103,050 shares in its portfolio. Security Natl Trust invested in 1.75% or 19,923 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.23% or 1.39M shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 5,412 shares. Dsm Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 660,871 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Chase Counsel owns 9,209 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Cannell Peter B has 0.25% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Convergence Prtnrs accumulated 915 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Field Main Bank accumulated 2,515 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Everett Harris Ca holds 13,725 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs owns 22,130 shares.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 12,110 shares to 21,943 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,884 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

