Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Reliant Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $1.21 Million; Community Bk Sys (CBU) Holder Strategic Financial Services Increased Holding by $434,535

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.99. About 237,403 shares traded or 42.21% up from the average. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM 455 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – DJ Community Bank System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBU); 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SCOTT KINGSLEY HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND COO EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17 million shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth holds 0.01% or 1,763 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Jpmorgan Chase holds 211,852 shares. Profund Ltd Liability reported 5,439 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 0% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 113,507 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 8,098 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 26,133 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 4,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 11,199 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Lp. Minerva Advisors Lc owns 0.56% invested in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 16,772 shares. Contravisory Inv holds 2,592 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Management holds 0.07% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 7,150 shares. 39,741 are held by Sg Americas Limited. Shelton Cap has 306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 35,080 shares.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 131,831 shares to 128,616 shares, valued at $19.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.