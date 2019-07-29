Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Reliant Investment Management Has Cut Stake; Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) Stake Raised by City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd

Reliant Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 21.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliant Investment Management Llc sold 4,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 20,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliant Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 1.27M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (IRS) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 78,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, up from 948,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $587.32M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.1. About 156,139 shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 54.15% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.58% the S&P500.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend And Income F (JDD) by 42,931 shares to 61,053 shares, valued at $631,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Brazil (EWZ) by 279,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65 million shares, and cut its stake in Ms India Investment (IIF).

