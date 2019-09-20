Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Quadrant Capital Management Cut Stake by $587,465; Cordasco Financial Network Has Decreased Its Holding in Bb&T (BBT) by $781,697

Quadrant Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quadrant Capital Management Llc sold 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 12,190 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, down from 14,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quadrant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $295.25. About 962,811 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 15/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $10.80 TO $10.96; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER, LEICA IN PACT FOR CRYO-TOMOGRAPHY WORKFLOW

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.79. About 3.08 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 06/04/2018 – BB&T: Terms Not Disclosed, Transaction Seen Closing 3; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Effective Tax Rate 19%; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $784.39 million for 12.81 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

