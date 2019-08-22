Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $1.73 Million as Share Value Rose; Nli International Decreased Ptc (PTC) Position by $1.56 Million

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $278.63. About 511,341 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 8.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 17,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 179,740 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, down from 196,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $67.53. About 964,720 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES, EST. 667.0M; 30/05/2018 – KloudGin Joins the PTC Partner Network Bringing Al-based Connected Field Service, Asset and Inventory Management Cloud Product to Market; 17/05/2018 – PTC Continues Competitive Momentum with New and Expanded Creo Customers; 16/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $80; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 07/25: (DBD) (NTGR) (MTH) Higher; (ALGN) (SAVE) (PTC) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PTC Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ser Network Ltd invested in 0.05% or 8,131 shares. Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 8,227 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 5,821 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 855,203 shares. Amer National Registered Inv Advisor Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Sumitomo Life Ins Com has 0.2% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 15,935 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Co invested 0.02% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Glenmede Tru Com Na has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Colony has invested 0.01% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 1.99M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 3,767 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Co owns 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 15,596 shares. Moreover, Cleararc Capital has 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 37.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.24 per share. PTC’s profit will be $37.96 million for 51.16 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,780 shares to 344,020 shares, valued at $34.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 2,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 259,976 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt accumulated 21,846 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Altavista Wealth Mgmt stated it has 3,204 shares. Brookstone Capital Management accumulated 1,244 shares. Bessemer reported 944,426 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.76 million shares. Td Asset Mgmt accumulated 699,166 shares. Novare Cap Mngmt Lc holds 32,130 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Llc invested in 5,000 shares or 0.34% of the stock. South Texas Money Ltd reported 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). 2,481 were reported by Weatherstone Mgmt. Coldstream Management Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,930 shares. First Long Island Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). M Hldgs Incorporated reported 0.29% stake. Woodstock has 17,440 shares.

More important recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 24.19 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.