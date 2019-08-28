Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Needham Investment Management Decreased Its Position; International Business Machine (IBM) Stock Value Rose While American Research & Management Lowered Its Holding by $473,478

American Research & Management decreased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management sold 3,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 140,255 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.79 million, down from 143,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 4.28M shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, AI, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.57/SHR, FROM $1.50, EST. $1.60; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 6,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 61,500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.83 million, down from 67,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $272.93. About 904,905 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT INC – ENTERED INTO A NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC. TO COLLABORATE TOGETHER COMMERCIALLY; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 01/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Enters into a Next-Generation Sequencing Companion Diagnostic Partnership with Thermo Fisher; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.55% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. Webster Financial Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 29,265 shares. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Agf Invs reported 145,336 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt invested in 1.34% or 143,827 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Company holds 7,619 shares. Columbus Circle Investors invested in 1.51% or 215,981 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc has 0.47% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 9,948 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 103,130 shares. Advisors Capital Limited Co has invested 0.96% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.12% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Burns J W & Incorporated stated it has 14,301 shares. 1St Source Bankshares accumulated 24,636 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Moreover, Endurant Cap Lp has 1.14% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 23.69 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $294.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,000 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $10.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 51,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97 million and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4,277 shares to 137,786 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.42 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.