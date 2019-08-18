Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Increased Holding by $641,823 as Share Price Rose; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Wpx Energy (WPX) by $26.94 Million

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 50.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 2.07M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28 million, down from 4.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 5.98 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 6C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 720,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21M, up from 718,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $276.15. About 1.04M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69B and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 141,513 shares to 932,787 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,214 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.