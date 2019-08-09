Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Has Upped Position; Eam Investors Raised Position in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 720,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21M, up from 718,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $277.49. About 603,678 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $575.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 126,095 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $189.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 61,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935,956 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Limited has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ntv Asset Lc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, British Columbia Investment Management has 0.2% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 90,009 shares. Weitz Investment Inc reported 105,000 shares stake. Fca Corporation Tx invested in 0.21% or 2,000 shares. Prudential Financial reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Renaissance Investment Grp Inc Ltd Company holds 4.53% or 40,610 shares. Yhb Invest Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 76,079 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited owns 0.16% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 34,689 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Llc accumulated 30 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Inc has invested 0.08% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Barnett & has 3.4% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 21,766 shares. Swedbank has invested 0.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,104 shares to 12,094 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) by 55,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,104 shares, and cut its stake in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII).